Youngstown Schools’ chief operating officer leaving for Liberty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Joseph Nohra, Jr., who currently serves as chief operating officer for the Youngstown City School District, will be leaving to accept a superintendent position at Liberty Schools.

Nohra was COO in Youngstown for just four months after being hired in January.

He said he missed being a superintendent, having served in that position at Struthers before he accepted the job with Youngstown Schools.

“Liberty is a job that I think is an opportunity as a superintendent that a lot of administrators in the Valley would be proud to have,” Nora said. “I’m very proud to join this board on their journey.”

“We are very blessed to have Mr. Nohra accept what we could offer,” said Calvin Jones, Liberty Board President. “Of course we have a responsibility to only pay out what we could give, but we wanted to get the best superintendent that we felt for the time and the direction we wanted to go.”

CEO of Youngstown City Schools Krish Mohip said he “certainly wouldn’t stand in his way,” but that he’s sorry to see Nohra go.

“I’m equally sad to leave the journey a little bit early from Youngstown City Schools,” Nohra said. “But the possibilities of doing some great work with this administrative team and this staff here at Liberty is exciting.”

“I see an opportunity to take some of the things I’ve been working on with Mr. Mohip and with the other chiefs in Youngstown City Schools and bring them here to Liberty.”

Nohra will start his new job on August 1.

There have been no decisions on who will fill Nohra’s position as COO.