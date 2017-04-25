Father~Daughter Dance: Len Rome and Daughter Kate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Recently Len Rome took some vacation time. His daughter Kate got married over the Easter weekend. The Daybreak Mayor traveled to Wisconsin to the historic Pabst Brewery, which has been converted into a reception hall. Kate and her husband Tim will be honeymooning in Disney World. The Daybreak cameras were rolling at the reception, capturing the Father-Daughter dance.

“It was difficult to practice the moves, since we’re miles apart” Len says. “But the day was beautiful, she looked beautiful and it was a wonderful day.” Check out the video..