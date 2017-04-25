First National Bank breaks new record in assets

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – First National Bank has reached a significant milestone.

The bank, which was founded in 1864 in Greenville, now has over $30 billion in assets — a record for the company.

It moved over $20 billion for the first time last year and is now 650 percent higher than its asset base in 2003.

FNB has $21 billion in deposits, and for the last three months, turned a profit of $22,900,000.

FNB just added 98 branches from a merger and now has 400 places to do banking in six states. That’s up from the 125 locations it had in 2003.

The bank moved its headquarters from Hermitage to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania two years ago.