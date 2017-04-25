Golden Dawn’s future remains uncertain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Owners of the Golden Dawn in Youngstown say they don’t know if they will reopen the restaurant or close it permanently.

Owner Johnny Naples said the decision will be a family one.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a press conference.

Attorney John McNally, III, said the Golden Dawn will close Saturday for a possible restructuring and reorganization, for renovations and repairs and to deal with other issues. He stressed that it was not closing due to financial issues.

Monday, there was some question about the restaurant’s future after an employee told WYTV that it would close permanently. Later, owner Phil Naples said the business was only closing temporarily due to electrical problems and it would reopen after a couple of weeks.

The Naples family opened the restaurant in 1934 and it has been a fixture in the Valley.