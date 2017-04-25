Juvenile Justice Center teen facing more charges related to escape

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New charges have been filed against the teen who escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown last week, leading police on a manhunt that lasted over 24 hours.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Britton is now charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply, in addition to his previous charges of two other counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

He had been in detention at JJC for less than a month on the previous charges linked to the Poland Burger King robbery.

Britton scaled the JJC fence last Wednesday. Investigators said he carjacked a woman near Youngstown State’s campus, later crashing the vehicle and running on foot.

He was arrested the next day after police found him at the Youngstown home of his childhood friend, 22-year-old Miranda Little.

Little has been charged with obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, accused of housing Britton and helping him get clean clothes. Her bond was set at $30,000 on Friday.