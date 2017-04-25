Lindsey Watson joined the WKBN 27 First News team in April of 2016 and took over as co-anchor for the 33 WYTV evening newscasts in April 2017.

She comes to the Valley after having spent three years Anchoring, Reporting and Producing at WDTV in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Lindsey grew up just 40 minutes east of Youngstown in Beaver County, PA; and graduated from Beaver Falls High School.

After that she attended Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

During her time in the industry, Lindsey has covered news all throughout Pittsburgh, and North Central West Virginia. She also interned at several TV stations including KDKA, The Pittsburgh CW and WPXI.

When shes not out covering news, Lindsey loves to spend time with her son Chase, family/ friends, and of course cheering on her beloved Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins!

Although Lindsey is no stranger to the Valley or Youngstown she is very excited that she now gets to call our area home. She also looks forward to being able to tell stories that help the community and impact the lives of those who live here.

“Being able to to talk and connect with you our viewers, and build relationships with people through social media is one of the great parts of my job,” she says. “I hope you enjoy my page and please reach out… let’s get to know each other!”

You can contact Lindsey at lwatson@wkbn.com.