Local Boy Scout troop celebrates accomplishments

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Scouts and community leaders gathered together Tuesday to celebrate their accomplishments.

The group gathered for a breakfast, which is also a fundraiser for the Whispering Pines District of the Boy Scouts.

The district recognized 29 new Eagle Scouts. In the last year, they’ve logged 5,000 hours of community service in Mahoning County.

The money from the breakfast will help maintain the programs that the Scouts have in the district now. It will also help them to repair some of the camps.

“It’s really nice to see 150 people here this morning to celebrate scouting with us and finding out all of the things we’ve done in the last year, and moving forward, the things we plan to do in 2017,” said John Brkic, senior district executive for the Boy Scouts of America.

Next up, the Boy Scouts hope to continue repairs at Camp Stambaugh in Canfield, by investing $150,000 into the facility.