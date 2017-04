NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect has been charged with the robbery of a Niles jewelry store on Tuesday afternoon.

Zachary E. Bradford, 35, is charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say Bradford robbed the Direct Jewelry Outlet on Niles Cortland Road.

Police said there was more than one person involved in the robbery. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made.

Investigators were reviewing security footage from the business on Tuesday.