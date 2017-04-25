Nugget of Knowledge: True or False?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Are these statements true or false? Answers are below…

The game known as Yahtzee was first called The Yacht Game by a rich Canadian couple who invented the game to play it with friends on their yacht.

In 1878 Henry Marcus Quackenbush invented the world’s first spring loaded nutcracker.

The cowboy hat or Stetson, is known as the hat that won the west.

During the production of Toy Story two, a technician accidentally deleted all of the complete scenes….a pregnant designer for Pixar working at home on maternity leave had a copy…the move was saved!

Prehistoric cave art found in Sicily suggests that belly dancing started as part of an ancient fertility ritual.

The famous gunfight at the OK Corral in 1881 was actually fought over a woman.

The human nose can produce as much as one quart of mucus a day.

Yahtzee: true…nutrcracker: true….Stetson: false (it was the Bowler)….Toy Story: true….cave art: true….gunfight: Not True…Virgil Earp, his brothers and Doc Holiday faced off in Tombstone, Arizona to take some cowboy’s guns away from them….nose: true.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.