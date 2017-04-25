OH chairman: Democrats should unify around jobs to win governor’s race



VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Democrats in Trumbull County talked about the future of Ohio Tuesday evening, focusing on the 2018 race for governor.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper was in town and said the key issue for candidates is jobs.

“We aren’t seeing that kind of job growth that other states are seeing, so our candidates for governor and our other offices will be the ones pushing a jobs message.”

The party is set on winning the governor’s office. There are three candidates so far on the Democratic side — Valley lawmaker Joe Schiavoni, former lawmaker Connie Pillich, and former U.S. Representative Betty Sutton.

To win the race, Pepper said the party needs to unify and get back to the core message of jobs.

“I think the number one thing any governor candidate, frankly, on any side should be doing, especially ours, is what are they going to do with jobs? To bring in new jobs, stop jobs from leaving so many of our communities. I think the candidate that does that will do very well.”

Pepper said one or two more candidates might end up entering the race.

The Ohio House unveiled Tuesday plans to add $170 million in the budget to fight the opioid epidemic that the state is experiencing. Pepper said it’s just not enough money.