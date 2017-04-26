Armed robber targets Family Dollar in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Armed with a shotgun, police say a robber targeted the Family Dollar store on Parkman Road.

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

A distraught employee told police that the robber pointed what appeared to be a short shotgun at her while she was in one of the aisles. She said the person pushed her toward the cash register and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him money.

The employee said the robber sounded like a kid, and she believed he had robbed the store in the past based on statements he made to her, according to a police report.

He had his face covered by a gray hooded sweatshirt and what appeared to be a mask. He was wearing one white and one black glove and black and white shoes. Police said he appeared to be wearing gray- or black-colored sweatpants.