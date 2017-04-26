Auto Parkit CEO to announce where Warren-area plant will be built



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren native and Auto Parkit owner Christopher Alan will announce Monday where in the Youngstown-Warren area his new plant will be built.

He said the local plant could eventually bring 1,000 new jobs to the area.

Alan will make the announcement at the old Delphi facility on Dana Street in Warren where a year and a half ago, he announced his plans to build.

When asked if holding the announcement at the old Delphi plant meant that was where he planned to build, Alan just said, “See you Monday.”

There were issues with Alan buying the Delphi property. In fact, he bought a second property somewhere around Warren in case the Delphi land didn’t work out.

Auto Parkit builds fully-automated parking garages.