Champion remains in top-10 of state baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A total of five local teams are ranked in the top-20 of the latest Ohio high school baseball state poll released on Wednesday. Champion, Western Reserve, and Jackson-Milton cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.

Division I

1 Jackson (Mass.)

2 Archbishop Moeller

3 St Xavier

4 Butler

5 Loveland

6 Lakota West

7 Steele

8 Avon

9 Mason

9 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)

11 Fairfield

12 Grove City

13 Lebanon

14 Anthony Wayne

15 Hilliard Darby

16 St Francis de Sales (Tol)

17 Washington

18 Green

18 St Ignatius

20 Strongsville

Other teams receiving votes (points): Solon (7), Pickerington Central (5), Mayfield (4), Gahanna Lincoln (4), Twinsburg (3), Big Walnut (2), St Edward (1), Hoover (1)

Division II

1 Jonathan Alder

2 Wapakoneta

3 Chagrin Falls

4 Ross ((Hamilton))

5 Tippecanoe

6 Steubenville

7 Van Wert

8 Sheridan

9 Field

10 Taylor

11 Defiance

12 Vermilion

13 Marietta

14 Canfield

15 Celina

16 Lakewood (Hebron)

17 St Francis DeSales (Col.)

18 Athens

19 Miami Trace

20 West Branch

Other teams receiving votes (points): Bishop Watterson (8), Waverly (5), Unioto (2)

Division III

1 Hiland

2 Elyria Catholic

3 Edison(Richmond)

4 Seneca East

5 Fairview

6 Coldwater

7 Cincinnati Country Day

8 Kirtland

9 Champion

10 Lima Central Catholic

11 Wheelersburg

12 Summit Country Day

13 Anna

14 St. Thomas Aquinas

15 Hawken

16 Edison (Milan)

17 Trinity Hs

17 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad

19 West Jefferson

19 Wickliffe

Other teams receiving votes (points): Eastwood (5), Northeastern (2), Alexander (1), Sandy Valley (1), Fredericktown (1), Clear Fork (1), Lutheran West (1), Triway (1), Coshocton (1), Swanton (1), Ironton (1)

Division IV

1 Toronto

2 Newton Local

3 Mohawk

4 Lehman Catholic

5 Western Reserve

6 St Paul

7 Mc Comb

8 Jackson-Milton

9 Fort Recovery

10 Hillsdale

11 Triad

12 Patrick Henry

13 New Riegel

14 Lake Center Christian School

15 St John School (Delphos)

16 Edgerton

17 Newark Catholic

18 Riverside

19 Berne Union

20 Strasburg-Franklin

20 Shadyside

Other teams receiving votes (points): Leipsic (4), New London (3), Grove City Christian (1), Cuyahoga Heights (1), Miller City (1)