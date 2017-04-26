Champion remains in top-10 of state baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A total of five local teams are ranked in the top-20 of the latest Ohio high school baseball state poll released on Wednesday. Champion, Western Reserve, and Jackson-Milton cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.
Division I
1 Jackson (Mass.)
2 Archbishop Moeller
3 St Xavier
4 Butler
5 Loveland
6 Lakota West
7 Steele
8 Avon
9 Mason
9 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)
11 Fairfield
12 Grove City
13 Lebanon
14 Anthony Wayne
15 Hilliard Darby
16 St Francis de Sales (Tol)
17 Washington
18 Green
18 St Ignatius
20 Strongsville
Other teams receiving votes (points): Solon (7), Pickerington Central (5), Mayfield (4), Gahanna Lincoln (4), Twinsburg (3), Big Walnut (2), St Edward (1), Hoover (1)
Division II
1 Jonathan Alder
2 Wapakoneta
3 Chagrin Falls
4 Ross ((Hamilton))
5 Tippecanoe
6 Steubenville
7 Van Wert
8 Sheridan
9 Field
10 Taylor
11 Defiance
12 Vermilion
13 Marietta
14 Canfield
15 Celina
16 Lakewood (Hebron)
17 St Francis DeSales (Col.)
18 Athens
19 Miami Trace
20 West Branch
Other teams receiving votes (points): Bishop Watterson (8), Waverly (5), Unioto (2)
Division III
1 Hiland
2 Elyria Catholic
3 Edison(Richmond)
4 Seneca East
5 Fairview
6 Coldwater
7 Cincinnati Country Day
8 Kirtland
9 Champion
10 Lima Central Catholic
11 Wheelersburg
12 Summit Country Day
13 Anna
14 St. Thomas Aquinas
15 Hawken
16 Edison (Milan)
17 Trinity Hs
17 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad
19 West Jefferson
19 Wickliffe
Other teams receiving votes (points): Eastwood (5), Northeastern (2), Alexander (1), Sandy Valley (1), Fredericktown (1), Clear Fork (1), Lutheran West (1), Triway (1), Coshocton (1), Swanton (1), Ironton (1)
Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Newton Local
3 Mohawk
4 Lehman Catholic
5 Western Reserve
6 St Paul
7 Mc Comb
8 Jackson-Milton
9 Fort Recovery
10 Hillsdale
11 Triad
12 Patrick Henry
13 New Riegel
14 Lake Center Christian School
15 St John School (Delphos)
16 Edgerton
17 Newark Catholic
18 Riverside
19 Berne Union
20 Strasburg-Franklin
20 Shadyside
Other teams receiving votes (points): Leipsic (4), New London (3), Grove City Christian (1), Cuyahoga Heights (1), Miller City (1)