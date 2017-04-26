City of Youngstown officials talk progress at annual town hall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A town hall meeting Wednesday night focused on what’s happening in Youngstown.

Finance Director Dave Bozanich, who started working for the city in 1980, gave a 16-minute speech, explaining how Youngstown has progressed post-steel.

He talked about how the city first bought all of Youngstown’s old steel mill sites and turned many of them into industrial parks, creating 7,000 jobs and $3.5 billion in investments.

“If you look back on our history in terms of where we were at 30 years ago and where we’re at today, the transformation is pretty amazing,” Bozanich said.

He also said you can’t do economic development on a small scale, saying it has to be done in a way that changes the town and that a little bit is just fanfare.