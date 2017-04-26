Dr. Shayesteh: What you should eat before & after a workout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Plan on working out today? Do you know what you’re going to eat before? After? Both are important decisions.
You should drink plenty of water before a workout to hydrate yourself. You will want to have at least 2 to 3 cups about an hour before. You should also drink at least one cup, or 8 ounces of water, for every 15 minutes of exercise.
What kind of foods should you eat before and after a workout? What are the benefits of these foods?
Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the importance of choosing what to eat before and after a workout.
Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.