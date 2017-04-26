EMT merger for western Mahoning County draws closer

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A second meeting was held Wednesday to talk about the potential merger of EMT services in the western part of Mahoning County.

County Auditor Ralph Meacham started the discussion at the beginning of the year, saying it’s a way to save money and have more staffed ambulances in that part of the county.

“Are you better off working as four individual townships, or two or three or four of you getting together and working on this?” he said.

A tentative plan was suggested by Ellsworth’s Fire Chief on Wednesday — and it’s one that all of the departments seemed to agree on.

“Having an automatic response for EMS calls,” said Chief Robert Sternburg. “Especially when we’re all shorthanded. So then we can pull from each others group of EMS personnel — paramedics and first responders.”

This would change the current way EMS responds to calls.

“If we were on each others rosters, then they can just respond in their own personal vehicle,” Sternburg said. “Have one person take the ambulance, then EMS personnel would meet us at the scene.”

Fire officials have been adamant that their departments’ effectiveness has to be the top concern. They say there is still a lot of red tape issues to discuss, like liabilities and insurance.

“The idea is that if we put each other on the others roster, then we are covered under that communities insurance plan,” Sternburg said. “So if there is an injury or something, then we would be covered under that township, because they’d be employed by that township.”

EMS personnel and fire chiefs for each department and ambulance service agreed to meet next month to talk about the plan. They want to come up with ways to make it work for everyone, including their communities.

Once that plan is finalized, they want to meet with Mahoning Counties Board of Trustees and Auditor Meacham. They say that will happen sometime in the coming months.