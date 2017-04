NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Joseph Gallo drove in 4 runs and went 3 for 3 as Niles improves to 14-2 overall after their 9-4 win over Hubbard.

Marco DeFalco threw 6 innings and struck out 7 Eagles. The Red Dragons’ pitcher DeFalco also scored two runs and had two hits. Nicholas Guarnieri finished the contest with two hits and scored three times.

Cam Chaney for Hubbard had 2 hits.

Niles is scheduled to meet Canfield tomorrow at Wilder Field.

Hubbard is scheduled to play at East tomorrow.