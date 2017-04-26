Mom killed, daughter injured in Mesopotamia shooting

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was shot and killed and her daughter was hit by gunfire following a shooting in Mesopotamia.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. outside of an apartment on Route 87, just down the road from the End of Commons General Store.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with a SWAT team tracked down a suspect in Roaming Shores, Ashtabula County. That person was taken into custody about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was caught in woods near a home on Rome Terrace where police believe the suspect has family.

Several officers and a team from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the scene collecting evidence.