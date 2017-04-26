NFL hopeful De’Veon Smith is product of Howland High School

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s only been one Howland football player drafted into the NFL — Doug Datish, who was picked by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2007. De’Veon Smith is hoping to be the next.

The Michigan tailback is just days away from a lifelong dream coming true.

“This whole entire process has been, don’t even know how to describe it. It’s kind of something you’ve waited for your whole life but you can’t wait for it to be over,” Smith said.

He’s already met and interviewed with all 32 NFL teams. While he definitely has a few favorites, good luck getting it out of him.

“Nah, I can’t even say that. It’s all 32 teams, 32 teams let me know. I only need one team, honestly. I just need one team. Give me a shot,” he said.

Smith will get his shot this weekend and when that moment comes…

“There’s going to be a lot of tear shedding. For sure, my mom is going to be the first to break down. I’m going to break down, too, all my brothers and my little sister,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Smith has been excited to join a new team. When he committed to Michigan five years ago, he told us about a video game version of himself with the Wolverines.

“Yeah, I actually created myself on the NCAA Football video game. I was just seeing what I’d look like in the Maize and Blue, see what kind of stuff I would wear. So I have imagined that, yeah,” he said in 2012.

If you’re wondering whether he’s had the same digital debut in Madden NFL, he has.

“Definitely, I definitely made a player. Created a player to see what uniform fit me the best, what number was available, and just having fun with it.”

Over the last four years in Ann Arbor, Smith has rushed for over 2,100 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. But his biggest asset may be blocking and more importantly, protecting the quarterback.

He said his advantage over every other back is that he’s the best pass protector in the draft class.

“I don’t think there’s any pass protector that can protect like me, honestly. So that’s one thing I know for sure that holds me away from the rest of the guys. I mean, only time will tell, going to have to prove them wrong. Whatever team picks me,…and the other teams that didn’t pick me up, it’s their loss.”

The 2017 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m.