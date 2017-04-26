Nugget of Knowledge: Ballpark Eats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What can you order at ballpark to eat these days? You’d be surprised….here are some choices…

At Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the Phillies ball club will sell you a Triple Triple Burger with nine beef patties and nine slices of cheese.

$13…five thousand calories and 117 grams of fat.

Going to see the New York Mets at Citi Field?

Enjoy a S’mores Bacon on a Stick…..a slice of thick bacon dipped in marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker crumbs on a stick….top it with maple glaze or salted caramel.

A restaurant called Edgar’s Cantina has a stand at Safeco Field in Seattle for the Mariners, selling delicious toasted grasshoppers with chile-lime salt seasoning.

Going to watch the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field, then don’t miss trying Rocky Mountain oysters…..they’re bull testicles sliced and deep-fried.

They’ve been a hit at Rockies games for 20 years.

New this year at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas for Rangers game: the Texas Snowball.

That’s chopped beef brisket and barbecue sauce rolled into a ball and covered with funnel cake batter, deep-fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

It’s either dinner or dessert.

Watch the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park while munching the Chicken and Waffle Cone: fried chicken fingers and mashed potatoes inside a large waffle cone with honey-mustard sauce on top.

At Miller Park in Milwaukee, the Brewers say you must try the Inside the Park Nachos, which is taco meat on a stick rolled in crushed Doritos, fried and served with cheese sauce, sour cream, and salsa.

And once again, the Triple Triple Burger…remember 5,100 calories and 117 grams of fat?

That’s about six buckets of KFC chicken or five Pizza Hut “Meat Lovers” pizzas.

How do you even eat it?

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.