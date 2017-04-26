Overturned livestock truck blocking I-80 ramp in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A livestock truck overturned Wednesday on the Interstate 80 exit ramp to Route 62 north in Hubbard.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver is okay.

The 163 pigs in the trailer were headed to slaughter. Two of them got loose and were located nearby.

The owner said the pigs weigh over 78,000 pounds.

The ramp is closed and troopers say it will most likely remain closed for most of the morning.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation said they will try to remove as many pigs as possible before the trailer is uprighted. They are waiting for local livestock handlers to arrive on scene to transfer the pigs. He said the USDA will most likely determine what to do with the pigs after that.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area.