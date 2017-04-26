Police investigating robbery of Warren McDonald’s

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in Warren early Wednesday morning.

An employee of South Street SE restaurant told police that she was working at the cash register around 6 a.m. when a man came to the counter and asked her for napkins. She said after handing him the napkins, he then demanded cash from the drawer and told her not to say anything.

The employee said she didn’t know if the man had a gun, but he told her that he had one. He made off with the cash and got into a silver car that was near South Street and Chestnut Avenue, according to a police report.

The robber was described as a skinny white man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall. He had blonde hair with a tattoo of lines across his neck, the employee told police. He had no facial hair.

The robber was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt at the time of the robbery.