Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list

The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique in Boardman is a Vegan café, gift shop and knitting lounge. We have delicious VEGAN Foods; Salads, Soups, Burgers, Bowls and More – Organic Teas and Coffees, Smoothies, Desserts. Try one of the delicious Organic Quinoa Bowls like the NEW Harvest Quinoa Bowl that has sweet potato, kale, chick peas with our signature peanut sauce and plum vinaigrette. Everything made with the freshest ingredients, all homemade dressings and soups…everything made from scratch. The Vegan Burgers are amazing; just named as one of the Top Ten Vegan Burgers in the US! Add a side and a smoothie to complete your meal but be sure to save some room for dessert or get it to go. Molten Chocolate Lava Cake, Coconut Cupcakes, Carrot Cake…can we say “Yes Please!”

After dining, make sure to browse our EXQUISITE BOUTIQUE and KNITTING LOUNGE. Great gift ideas for that special someone in your life and while you’re there, be sure to sign up for one of our popular knitting classes.

Exquisite Yarns – Artistic Gifts – Bath and Body Care, Eco-Fashion, Jewelry, Books, Candles, and so much more! The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique is a locally owned business that’s making the world a better place.

1449 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman, OH 44512

(330) 726-4766

The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique Menu

The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique Website

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10AM – 9PM

The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list