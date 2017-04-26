Warren Police: Boy hospitalized after fight at McGuffey School

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 12-year-old student at McGuffey School was hospitalized after a fight in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the boy had major injuries after he was pushed to the ground by a suspect who wasn’t named in the report.

An officer wrote that he was in the lunch room when he heard several students fighting and witnessed the assault. The officer said he was unable to see what happened after the victim was pushed to the ground, and the suspect then walked out of the cafeteria.

The boy was lying on his back with blood coming out of his mouth. He was taken to the nurse’s office and later to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

Police said based on several statements made by other students and staff that witnessed the incident, the suspect kicked the boy in the head and then slammed him into the concrete floor. Police added that the incident was captured on video.

The officer was consulting with the prosecutor in reference to filing charges.