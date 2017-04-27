Man arrested in New Castle for kidnapping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in New Castle have a man in custody after he forced his ex-girlfriend to get into a car with him at gunpoint.

The incident happened Tuesday.

According to a police report, Paul Mason drove the woman around for several hours before he took her to UMPC Horizon hospital where she was able to separate herself from him.

Police spotted Mason Wednesday at about 3:07 p.m. driving in the area of Grimes Street where they attempted to pull him over but he took off. Mason led police on a chase through Taylor, Hickory, Scott and into Neshannock townships.

Officers were able to disable Mason’s vehicle off of Maitland Lane where he attempted to run away on foot but was caught.

Mason is charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats, possession of firearms prohibited and firearms carried with a license.

Shenango, Hickory, Pennsylvania State Police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.