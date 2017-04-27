Niles man pleads guilty to sex assault, kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy and kidnapping three people was back in court on Thursday.

Michael Peach entered a guilty plea agreement on 18 charges, including gross sexual imposition, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

His bond has been revoked, and he will be sentenced at a later date.

The prosecutor in the case estimated he has a potential maximum sentence of 89 years.