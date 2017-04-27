Report: Child hits car with rock, angry man busts out window of house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman told police that an angry man busted out her front window after her child accidentally hit his truck with a rock.

The woman said her 4-year-old daughter was playing outside her Windsor Avenue home about 7:43 p.m. Wednesday when the child accidentally brushed up a small rock on a truck that was stopped in the road.

The woman said the man got out of the truck and smashed out the front window of her house, according to a police report.

Police noted there was glass scattered across the front porch of the woman’s house and that it appeared the man broke the window out with his fist, the report stated.

The woman told police she had no idea who the man was.

Police searched the area for the truck but didn’t find it.