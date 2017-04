HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – A tractor-trailer accident is blocking an intersection in Hartford Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi rolled over Thursday morning at the intersection of Route 609 and Route 7.

The truck was hauling lumber.

Crews are working now to put the truck upright.

This is a developing story. We are working to find out if anyone was injured and if any other vehicles are involved.