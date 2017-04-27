Student Athlete: Eric Ostrowski

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Eric Ostrowski is a cool customer on the baseball field.

He’s an all-around player for the Blue Jays…leading his team in hits and strikeouts from the mound. In fact, he’s closing in on 200 career strikeouts. Plus, Eric leads the way in the classroom…earning him the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m always confident and my teammates keep me confident,” said Ostrowski. “I never get too up or too down. I try to stay even keel and just let things happen.”

Cool, calm, and collected. That’s Eric Ostrowski on the baseball field. He’s a 2-way standout for the Blue Jays…a career .425 hitter from the plate. And just as tough from the mound…posting a 21-4 record in his career.

“I don’t really fold under pressure, I try not to,” he said. “I never let pressure get to me so if there’s guys on base I feel like I can get out of it.”

Eric has worked his way out of plenty of jams. He boasts a 1.78 career ERA and is a big reason why the Blue Jays are state-ranked in Division 4 this season.

“It’s been a lot of fun this year. I’m gonna be honest, at the start of the year we didn’t know how good we were gonna be. Then we just stuck together and we’ve been winning a lot of baseball games, playing really good baseball. I think we can be a regional to state team this year for sure.”

Eric is just as driven in the classroom. He’s a member of National Honor Society and Student Council at Jackson-Milton, plus ranks first in his class with a 3.95 GPA.

“It means a lot because again it’s that competitive thing,” said Ostrowski. “I want to be the best…and being number one really means a lot. I work really hard at everything that I do.”