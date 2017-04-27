YSU students showcase all forms of art at interactive gala event



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A gala event hosted by Youngstown State’s College of Creative Arts and Communication celebrated artful expression Thursday night.

Close to 100 YSU students showed off their skills with an interactive art experience that included dance, musical theater, and radio at the Forming Futures Gala.

Organizers said this event gives people a real glimpse into the diverse and innovative work YSU students and faculty have done in the last year.

“We’re celebrating the arts for the very first time and this is a party to thank and congratulate our philanthropic members of the community,” said W. Rick Schilling, event designer. “We’re excited because it’s a first-time collaborative effort between all of the arts in the College of Creative Arts and Communication.”

This year, YSU teamed up with members of the Youngstown Business Incubator to put on the event.

President Jim Tressel said it’s a great community relationship that he hopes will last for a very long time.