Déjà vu? Brides wondering if McMenamy’s will be another Antone’s

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A few brides-to-be are left scrambling to find new venues with just weeks to go before the big day after hearing the Niles banquet hall they booked is up for sale.

Thursday, the marquee in front of McMenamy’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall on Route 422 said the building and property were for sale.

On Friday morning, the marquee was off. The restaurant’s doors were locked and no one was there.

“I was kind of mad because…we had this all booked,” said Elizabeth Starcher, who is marrying her fiancée, James Sheely, in six weeks.

Their reception was supposed to be at McMenamy’s — in fact, the invitations have already been sent. After hearing the news of the business being for sale on WKBN 27 First News, Starcher and Sheely are now scrambling to find a new place.

Starcher said she was just at McMenamy’s a few weeks ago to pick out centerpieces. She even asked if they were staying open in light of the chaos surrounding the closure of Antone’s Banquet Centre in Boardman.

“He said he wasn’t going to do that for us, because we asked. We were worried and yeah, now it’s happening to us,” Starcher said.

James’ mother, Maria, said the way McMenamy’s handled the situation is “disappointing.”

“To just flat out lie to our faces that, you know, ‘We’re not gonna do what Antone’s did‘…’We’re here for our customers and we’re not gonna close.'”

Still, there are no signs indicating the venue is closed.

WKBN tried reaching out to Robert Leonard, who controls the business, but he has not yet responded. A recording says the phone number has been disconnected or is not in service.

Zana Patterson, who was supposed to have her reception at McMenamy’s in July, is also having a hard time getting in contact with them.

“I tried calling the phone, his phone, the website is put down. I can’t get ahold of anybody,” she said.

People at McMenamy’s later on Friday would not comment on the situation.

Starcher has received her deposit back, but Patterson is still waiting on hers.