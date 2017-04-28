Maple trees to be planted at Youngstown library for syrup

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Michael Kusalaba Library in Youngstown will soon be home to sugar maple trees — available for anyone who wants to collect sap to make their own syrup.

The Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association donated the money to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County to plant the trees.

The association chose the Michael Kusalaba branch for a very specific reason.

“Five years ago, we didn’t know anything about making maple syrup. We went to our library to get books on how to make maple syrup. So that path of how we came to learn is something we hope other people get to enjoy as well,” said Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association President John Slanina.

Those trees won’t be ready to tap for about three years.

But you can still get some locally-made maple syrup now at Fellows Riverside Gardens. The Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association will start selling their syrup there for $15 a bottle.