Nugget of Knowledge: Grill a perfect burger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Want to build a better burger?

If you plan to grill out tonight, try this.

It comes from Graham Elliot, a judge on the TV show “Top Chef.”

He says the best burgers are simple and juicy. The meat is the star of the show.

Forget a lot of seasoning. He says people prepare burgers as though they’re making a meatloaf or meatballs with lots of peppers and onions.

Just keep it straight.

The secret to keeping burgers juicy is one special ingredient, and you may find this strange, but try it. Call it meat on the rocks.

Insert a small ice cube into the middle of the patty, then slap the patty on the grill. That little bit of ice will keep your burger really moist, keep it from getting dried out, and it will still be plenty hot.

If you still like a lot of seasonings as well, then go ahead, but don’t forget that little chunk of ice in the middle for a juicy burger everyone will love.

