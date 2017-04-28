Police investigating shooting at Warren apartment complex

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a Warren apartment complex on Thursday night.

Officers were sent to the Stonegate Place Apartments on Robert Avenue NW just before 11:30 p.m after a caller reported hearing eight to 10 gunshots.

They arrived to find a 21-year-old man who said someone shot at him. He said he was backing out of the parking lot when a black-colored vehicle blocked him in. He said someone then began to shoot at him while he was in the car.

The victim estimated that he was shot at about 10 times before the car left.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and the back window had been shot out.

The victim wasn’t hit, but he had shards of glass all over him from the vehicle, according to a police report.

Police collected eight shell casings from a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson from the parking lot.