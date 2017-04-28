Semi tanker flips on I-80 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

The tanker flipped over about 4:45 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-80, about 14 miles east of the Ohio border.

One lane westbound in the area of the accident is down to one lane as crews work to upright the truck and remove it from the highway. One lane is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

The driver was trapped inside the truck for about 20 minutes. Crews had to cut the cab open to get him out. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The tanker was hauling some type of waste water and was heading to a treatment facility in New Castle. Crews are working to control liquid that is leaking from the truck into a catch basin. A representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.