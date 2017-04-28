Trumbull County students honored at Valedictorian Breakfast

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County students and administrators gathered in Warren on Friday.

It was all for the Valedictorian Breakfast at Leo’s Ristorante, hosted by the Trumbull County Superintendent’s Association.

The goal is to get students and administrators to talk and to honor the student’s hard work. More than that, organizers say it’s about continuing to foster their attitude for success.

“Our goal is to honor them, but most importantly, see them live a long life here in Trumbull County, rather than migrate somewhere else,” said A.J. Calderone, president of the Trumbull County Superintendent’s Association.

Each student was given a certificate for their accomplishments.