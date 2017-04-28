Youngstown Police: Man broke into building, died after cutting arm on glass

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is dead after police say he broke into a north side business overnight, got cut and bled to death.

Investigators say Lawerance Reed broke into Zcarguye Auto Sales, located at the corner of Logan and Dennick avenues.

Officers found a broken garage door and a busted half-glass door inside. In the process, they said Reed cut his arm.

The cut was so severe, he bled to death on the way to the hospital.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said Reed did maintenance work for the landlord of the building and was trying to get his belongings from inside. The owner said Reed didn’t have permission to damage the building and go inside, however.

Before he left home, Reed told his girlfriend what he was about to do.

“When she didn’t hear from him, she went looking for him. That was when she found him laying outside the business, bleeding heavily,” Blackburn said.

Employees at Zcarguye spent over 12 hours cleaning up blood left at the scene.

Allen Gray, an employee of the business, called Reed a friend of the owner.

“The owner was just trying to help him out. Saw a young man needing some help in the community,” he said.

Allen said this is the first time they’ve had a situation like this.

“Dealing with the issues at hand, you have narcotic issues, so people trying to fix needs, just typical stuff. But nothing like this, where there’s bloodshed,” he said.

Investigators said they have had run-ins with Reed in the past, and he wasn’t a stranger to police.

Blackburn said this isn’t the first case he has seen where someone died in an accident while committing a crime.

“We had things before, people doing illegal things and stuff happening. I think we had a guy trying to steal wheels and a car fell on him,” he said.