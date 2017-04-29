Perry Twp. home struck by lightning, bedroom catches fire

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Lightning struck a home in Perry Saturday afternoon, setting a bed on fire and causing damage to the home.

Perry Fire Chief Bruce Witcher said it happened around 12:45 p.m.

The lightning strike came through an electrical receptacle in the upstairs bedroom. It melted the receptacle and set the bed on fire.

Witcher said the fire was contained to only the bedroom, but it caused $10,000-$15,000 in mostly smoke damage.

The homeowner shut the doors and windows on his way out of the house to keep the fire from being fueled by oxygen.

Witcher said there was light smoke damage from the bedroom door, but no major damage outside the bedroom. He added that the mattress, box springs and all items on the bed were consumed by the fire.