Youngstown councilman warning residents to beware of energy bill scam

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One Youngstown city councilman is warning residents on the west side of the city to beware of suspicious people coming to your front door asking for your energy bills.

Forth Ward Councilman Mike Ray released a picture of a woman on Friday who last weekend was asking people on North Bon Air Avenue for energy bills. He said she claimed to work for ADT Security Services.

Ray also had a police memo from April 6 claiming the same issue. He also showed what a peddling permit looks like. These permits are issued by the city and are required for anyone selling door-to-door.

“It’s $150 for that application. There is a fee then for the background check, whatever that might cost, and then we would issue the credential — it says the peddling credentials with the company name, license number, the date issued and the expiration date,” he said.

Ray is running for city council president in Tuesday’s election. When asked if the timing of this announcement was political, he said no and that he cares about the safety of Youngstown’s residents. He explained that he’s not trying to play a game.