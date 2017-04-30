1-year-old dies after falling into pond in Mercer County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A 1-year-old baby boy died after falling into a pond Sunday in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home on New Castle Mercer Road in Springfield Township.

The 1-year-old, of New Wilmington, was found to have fallen into a small pond in the yard, police say. Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.