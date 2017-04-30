‘H2GO’ 5K run raises money, awareness for local clean water initiative

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People from around the Valley put on their running shoes Sunday morning for a good cause.

Casal’s De Spa and Salon teamed up with its Aveda Institute to hold an “H2GO” 5K run/walk at the Mill Creek MetroParks Wick Recreation Area.

More than 50 people signed up for the race. All of the money is going toward the Ohio chapter of the Sierra Club, an organization that works to protect water.

“We like the Sierra Club because it’s local. They work with the Mahoning River and stuff like that, and with all that is happening with water, it’s like in our own backyard,” said Paul Ciarniello, Casal’s general manager of operations.

The event raised more than $1,000.