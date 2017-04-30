Harding’s LeShun Daniels Jr. signs with Patriots; 2 YSU players sign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Harding product LeShun Daniels Jr. got the call he was waiting for Saturday from the New England Patriots.

Daniels Jr. — who graduated from WGH in 2013 and played running back at Iowa — signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Patriots.

All I need is one shot and I’m thankful the @Patriots are giving me that opportunity 🙏🏾 — LeShun Daniels Jr. (@LeShunDanielsJr) April 30, 2017

Daniels Jr. was an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior in 2016 when he rushed for 1,058 yards and 10 TDs.

He joins Howland grad De’Veon Smith as a local running back getting a crack at the NFL. Smith signed an undrafted free contract with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Daniels Jr. also will join Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers in New England. Rivers was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday. Rivers’ defensive end partner at YSU, Avery Moss, was selected in the fifth round by the New York Giants.

Two more YSU players will get their chance at the NFL as well.

Defensive back David Rivers III has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers. Rivers III was a two-year starter for the Penguins, totaling 45 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

Also, YSU offensive tackle Dylan Colucci has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers. Colucci was a regular starter for the Penguins since his sophomore season.