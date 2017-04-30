Liberty police investigating rollover accident where driver is missing

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Police and firefighters went to help retrieve a car that drove into a ditch early Sunday morning, but were surprised by what they didn’t find at the scene.

Officers in Liberty are currently trying to figure out where the driver of that car is.

The accident happened round 4:30 a.m. along Logangate Road, just past some of the railroad tracks that run through the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they used thermal imaging to look for a person inside, but didn’t find anyone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said whoever was in that car is lucky they got out.

“It was a violent crash with the obstacles and everything that the vehicle didn’t hit, and then rotate and then end up facing the opposite direction of original travel,” said OSHP Sgt. Patrick Abel.

Abel said if the driver is found, he or she could be charged with failure to control a vehicle along with other possible charges.