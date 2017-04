BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Severe weather struck the Valley Sunday afternoon.

There is currently massive storm damage throughout much of the area.

Boardman was hit especially hard, as dozens of fallen trees and large branches crashed into peoples homes and vehicles.

Many in the area are without power after trees took out power lines. According to First Energy, more than 1,000 people are currently affected in the Mahoning County.

High winds and heavy rain were the cause.

Storm damage in the Valley View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Boardman Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown Report It -- Wickliffe Circle in Youngstown Report It Report It -- Ferncliff Ave. in Youngstown Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown Boardman Report It -- near Home Depot Boardman Report It Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown Boardman Report It -- Meadow Lane in Youngstown Report It Report It -- Mathews Road in Boardman