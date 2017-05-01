90-year-old Poland grad surprised with her own pep rally

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a Monday to remember for one Poland resident who got her own pep rally.

Sara Hill-Strock recently turned 90 and still meets once a month with the eight remaining members of her 1946 class.

She was met with cheerleaders and the band playing for her celebration. In fact, she was a cheerleader herself in high school.

Monday’s pep rally lifted Sara’s spirits by showing her that Poland school pride.

“I’m all the way up. I’m high. I’m just thrilled to be honored this way,” she said.

The pep rally was part of a program to help seniors realize their dreams.