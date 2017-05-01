Boardman Police: Burglar left behind shoes, phone at crime scene

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a burglar left behind his shoes and cell phone at a house he had broken into on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Forest Park Drive after receiving a 911 call from a man who said someone had just broken into his house. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m.

An officer on patrol in the area saw two people running from the area where the burglary was reported.

A police dog tracked a suspect, 18-year-old Delvon Cox, who was found hiding in the bushes of a back yard on Forest Park Drive. Police said he wasn’t wearing shoes.

The victim of the burglary said he was sleeping in a first-floor bedroom when he heard someone kick over a dog dish in the kitchen. He said he got up to find a person leaving out of an open kitchen window.

The man told police that a laptop and backpack were missing from the kitchen, as well as a wallet and car keys from the kitchen counter.

Police said all of the missing property was found outside of the window that the suspect had left through. A pair of tennis shoes, a flashlight and a cell phone belonging to the suspect were also left on the window ledge, according to a police report.

Cox is in Mahoning County Jail, charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft.