General Motors Lordstown plant shutting down for 2 weeks in July



LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Production of the Chevy Cruze at the Lordstown plant will be put on hold for another two weeks in July.

That’s on top of a two-week shutdown planned for June.

According to UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales, the layoff weeks are being used to align production with market demand. He said some people may be working at that time but didn’t know how many would stay on the job.

Morales said they will have to build fewer cars at the plant as the demand for trucks and crossovers continues to rise. GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown facility in January to try to meet these market demands.

“Traditionally, we’ve had a few workers in the plant working for those that are laid off. They’ll receive unemployment and subpay, so they’ll be offered extended two weeks and on the 17th, we’ll be back to work and ready to run at a two-shift capacity,” he said.

Production of the Chevy Cruze is scheduled to resume July 17.