Nugget of Knowledge: Cotton ball in aspirin bottle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Why is there a cotton ball in my medicine bottle?

The Bayer aspirin company started putting it in there about a century ago.

It wasn’t meant to keep anything fresh in the bottle…or keep it potent….it was just packing to keep the pills from jostling around and cracking and breaking.

That’s not really a problem today.

Many pills are coated and they’re not fragile…gel caps even less so.

But the cotton stayed because consumers came to expect it, another sign no one had tampered with the bottle.

The National Institutes of Health says remove the cotton…it can actually pull moisture into the bottle once you open it and decide to keep the cotton in.

Those companies still using cotton will sterilize it first, of course, with hydrogen peroxidein.

One final secret: your plug may be cotton, but it’s just as likely to be rayon or polyester.

