Right place, right time: Braceville men put out house fire, save 3

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Braceville Township are thanking three young men for their quick actions that helped save two women and a baby on Sunday.

“We were just playing basketball,” said Matthew Szorady, who was shooting hoops with Kyle Nolan and Justin Jenkins when the home next door caught on fire.

They heard screaming and saw flames coming out of the window.

“We hopped the fence and I ran through the door, and just started to stomping on anything I could stomp on and started helping her put out the fire,” Szorady said.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

“They had no idea who this lady was. They were basically just doing a good deed,” Chief William Garro said.

One of the women inside told police the wind blew a curtain into a lit candle and the next thing she knew, it was on fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but police are now thanking the three for doing what they did.

“I definitely thank them for their deed, you know, of putting the fire out because people should help each other in a time of need,” Garro said.

But Szorady deflected the praise.

“You would like to think that in a scenario like this, that everybody would do and just react the way that we reacted. It just happened to be us at that point and I think anybody would have done the same thing.”

Garro said he’s glad to see the good Samaritans being recognized.