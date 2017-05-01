Tree falls on car stopped at red light in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a close call for a man driving through Youngstown on Monday afternoon.

He was stopped at the red light at Hillman Street and Midlothian Boulevard when a tree fell on top of his car. The tree also brought down live wires with it during the storm that roared through the Valley.

The man was able to climb out of the car safely. He wasn’t hurt but was too shaken up to talk on camera.

He said he was thankful that God kept him safe.

Power was knocked out for much of the area and isn’t expected to be restored until Monday night. For updates, check First Energy’s website.